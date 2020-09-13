Balochistan reports 82 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :About 82 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 13483 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 202395 people were screened for the Covid-19 till September 12, out of which 82 more were reported positive.

As many as 12336 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 145 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.