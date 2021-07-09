UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 82 More Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:46 PM

Balochistan reports 82 more positive for COVID-19

About 82 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27863 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :About 82 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27863 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 890427 people were screened for the virus till July 9 out of which 82 more were reported positive.

As many as 26751 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 317 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

