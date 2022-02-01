UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 84 More Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Balochistan reports 84 more positive for COVID-19

Around 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34501 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Around 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34501 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 13690890 people were screened for the virus, out of which 84 more were reported positive.

As many as 33647 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 368 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

