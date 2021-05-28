UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 85 More Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Balochistan reports 85 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :About 85 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24908 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 785081 people were screened for the virus till May 27 out of which 85 more were reported positive.

As many as 23525 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 273 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

6 minutes ago

Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with UK telecom ..

50 minutes ago

Violence against women can be stopped by creating ..

50 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of US Voters Believe China Likely Creat ..

50 minutes ago

US Will Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Treaty With Russia ..

50 minutes ago

Bozkir lauds Pakistan's lead role in taking up Pal ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.