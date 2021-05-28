Balochistan reports 85 more positive for coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :About 85 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24908 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 785081 people were screened for the virus till May 27 out of which 85 more were reported positive.

As many as 23525 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 273 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.