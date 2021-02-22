Balochistan reports 9 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :About Nine new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1888 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 565515 people were screened for the virus till Feb 21 out of which 9 more were reported positive.

As many as 18708 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.