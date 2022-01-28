Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

Around 90 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34277 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 90 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34277 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, 13,62852 people were screened for the virus, out of which 90 more were reported positive.

As many as 33344 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.