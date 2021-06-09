Balochistan reports 91 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :About 91 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26,052 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 818,538 people were screened for the virus till June 9 out of which 91 more were reported positive in last 24 hours.

As many as 24,598 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 291 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.