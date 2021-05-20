UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 95 More Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :About 95 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24318 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 765951 people were screened for the virus till May 20 out of which 95 more were reported positive.

As many as 23025 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

