UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 99 More Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Balochistan reports 99 more positive for coronavirus

Around 99 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34131 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 99 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34131 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1359457 people were screened for the virus, out of which 99 more were reported positive.

As many as 33315 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to 'consider ..

US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to 'consider departing now'

11 seconds ago
 Washington says WTO decision letting China tax US ..

Washington says WTO decision letting China tax US imports 'deeply disappointing' ..

13 seconds ago
 Germany mocked over plan to send helmets to Ukrain ..

Germany mocked over plan to send helmets to Ukraine

14 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

16 seconds ago
 Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust ..

Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust fine

3 minutes ago
 With 486 attacks, 2021 was 'most violent year' for ..

With 486 attacks, 2021 was 'most violent year' for Indian Christians

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>