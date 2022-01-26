Balochistan reports 99 more positive for coronavirus

Around 99 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34131 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 99 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34131 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1359457 people were screened for the virus, out of which 99 more were reported positive.

As many as 33315 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.