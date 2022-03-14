Balochistan reports four more Covid-19 positive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35442 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1425622 people were screened for the virus, out of which 4 more was reported positive.

As many as 35010 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.