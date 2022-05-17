Balochistan reports one more Covid-19 positive case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Around 01 new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35492 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1489894 people were screened for the virus, out of which 01 more was reported positive.

As many as 35108 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.