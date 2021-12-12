Balochistan reports one more Covid positive case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :One new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33532 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1312047 people were screened for the virus till December 12 out of which 01 more were reported positive.

As many as 33127 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.