UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports One More Covid Positive Case

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

Balochistan reports one more Covid positive case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :One new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33532 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1312047 people were screened for the virus till December 12 out of which 01 more were reported positive.

As many as 33127 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

30 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

30 minutes ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

31 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

2 hours ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.