Balochistan reports one more positive corona

One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35468 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35468 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1440845 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35077 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.