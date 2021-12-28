Balochistan reports one more positive for coronavirus

Around one new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33626 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Around one new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33626 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1332420 people were screened for the virus till December 28 out of which one more were reported positive.

As many as 33177 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.