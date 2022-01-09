Balochistan reports one more positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33659 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 13,390,97 people were screened for the virus till January 9 out of which one more were reported positive.

As many as 33257 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.