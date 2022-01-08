UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports One New COVID-19 Case In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 33658 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 33658 in the province.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1337741 people were screened for the Covid-19 till January 8 out of which one more reported positive.

As many as 33256 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to Covid in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ankara Ready to Support Kazakhstan Amid Unrest - T ..

Ankara Ready to Support Kazakhstan Amid Unrest - Turkish Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 All power feeders of Murree restored: Hammad

All power feeders of Murree restored: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 Road from Murree to Islamabad opened for traffic: ..

Road from Murree to Islamabad opened for traffic: NH&MP

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved over death of Senate Chairman's yo ..

Farrukh grieved over death of Senate Chairman's younger brother

2 minutes ago
 Admin provides food packets, blankets to stranded ..

Admin provides food packets, blankets to stranded tourists

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.