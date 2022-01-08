Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 33658 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Saturday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 33658 in the province.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1337741 people were screened for the Covid-19 till January 8 out of which one more reported positive.

As many as 33256 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to Covid in Balochistan.