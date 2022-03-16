Balochistan reports six more Covid-19 positive

Around 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35453 in the province on Wednesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1428513 people were screened for the virus, out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 35036 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.