Balochistan Reports Three Fresh Polio Cases, Number Rises To 10

Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:28 PM

Balochistan reports three fresh polio cases, number rises to 10

Three more new polio cases were reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients rose to 10 on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Three more new polio cases were reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients rose to 10 on Thursday.

According to Balochistan Health Department's Spokesman, cases of the fresh polio virus were confirmed in an 8-year-old girl resident of Zhob, a 4.5-year-old girl in Nasirabad and 13-month-old girl in Jhal Magsi.

Samples of the three children were sent to Islamabad National Diagnostic Center for final diagnosis where they tested positive for polio virus.

However, Commissioner Nasirabad Saleem Qureshi also chaired a meeting to review measures of polio campaign to save the children from polio diseases the other day and instructed deputy commissioners to monitor polio drive in their areas so that no one child would be deprived from the anti-polio drops.

