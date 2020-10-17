UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports Two New Cases Of Polio Virus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan reports two new cases of polio virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan's health department has reported two more cases of polio virus in the province, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

With two fresh cases, the tally of polio virus infections this year has soared to 23 cases.

A case of the crippling disease was reported in Chiltan Town of Quetta, provincial health department said in a statement.

A four-year child was confirmed to be infected by the polio virus in the city.

A 15-month child in tehsil Barshor in Pishin district was confirmed to be infected by polio virus, in the second case in province.

The samples of two children were sent to lab for tests in past weeks, according to health officials.

The number of polio cases has reached to 23 in Balochistan with two new cases, health department said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Polio Pishin

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

15 minutes ago

Unnatural opposition alliance not able to destabil ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Holding Women's March in Cen ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan calls opposition's first rally under ..

45 minutes ago

Aldar Properties signs MoU with the Frontline Hero ..

50 minutes ago

PDM team of unemployed politicians: minister Akhta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.