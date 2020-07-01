Balochistan reports132 more corona cases

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :About 132 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10608 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 105184 people were screened for the virus till July 1, out of which 132 more were reported positive.

As many as 4764 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 121 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.