UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports132 More Corona Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Balochistan reports132 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :About 132 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10608 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 105184 people were screened for the virus till July 1, out of which 132 more were reported positive.

As many as 4764 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 121 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

52 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

52 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

1 hour ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.