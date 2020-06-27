UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports145 More Corona Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 145 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10161 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 100611 people were screened for the virus till June 27, out of which 145 more were reported positive.

As many as 3810 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 114 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

