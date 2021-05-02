Balochistan reports159 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :About 159 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22528 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 725681 people were screened for the virus till May 1 out of which 159 more were reported positive.

As many as 20786 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 237 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.