Balochistan reports16 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :About 16 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32260 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1228205 people were screened so far.

As many as 31799 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.