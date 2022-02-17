Balochistan reprots 24 more positive corona

Around 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35187 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35187 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1393009 people were screened for the virus, out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 34582 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.