Open Menu

Balochistan Residential College Loralai Renamed To Honor Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:43 PM

Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar

The Balochistan government has officially renamed the Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai in honor of Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar, who sacrificed his life in service to the nation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has officially renamed the Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai in honor of Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar, who sacrificed his life in service to the nation.

The Higher education Department issued a notification shortly after Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the decision.

The announcement came during CM Bugti’s visit to Loralai on Thursday, where he met with Captain Kakar’s grieving family to offer condolences.

During the meeting, Captain Kakar’s father made an emotional appeal to rename the college after his son—a brilliant student who once topped his class—so that his sacrifice would be remembered for generations.

He affirmed the family’s unwavering commitment to the nation.

CM Sarfraz Bugti pledged to honor Captain Kakar’s legacy. The swift formalization of the college’s renaming ensures that his name will now stand as a lasting symbol of courage and patriotism.

The newly named institution serves not only as a memorial to Captain Kakar’s valor but also as an inspiration to future generations of students.

Recent Stories

Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to ..

Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar K ..

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Sha ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou

1 minute ago
 2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcy ..

2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

1 minute ago
 National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourn ..

National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief o ..

Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat

1 minute ago
 WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumer ..

WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumers’ base to boost revenue rec ..

4 minutes ago
Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits ..

Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS

4 minutes ago
 Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact ..

Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative ..

Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society

17 minutes ago
 Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat

Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat

17 minutes ago
 TEVTA opens display center of local products of co ..

TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK

17 minutes ago
 VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness a ..

VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan