Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:43 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has officially renamed the Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai in honor of Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar, who sacrificed his life in service to the nation.
The Higher education Department issued a notification shortly after Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the decision.
The announcement came during CM Bugti’s visit to Loralai on Thursday, where he met with Captain Kakar’s grieving family to offer condolences.
During the meeting, Captain Kakar’s father made an emotional appeal to rename the college after his son—a brilliant student who once topped his class—so that his sacrifice would be remembered for generations.
He affirmed the family’s unwavering commitment to the nation.
CM Sarfraz Bugti pledged to honor Captain Kakar’s legacy. The swift formalization of the college’s renaming ensures that his name will now stand as a lasting symbol of courage and patriotism.
The newly named institution serves not only as a memorial to Captain Kakar’s valor but also as an inspiration to future generations of students.
