Balochistan Revenue Act To Enable Women Get Their Right In Inheriting Property

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Balochistan Revenue Act to enable women get their right in inheriting property

The Standing Committee on Revenue, Excise and Taxation and Board of Revenue met here at Civil Secretariat on Monday with Chairperson Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi in chair

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Revenue, Excise and Taxation and board of Revenue met here at Civil Secretariat on Monday with Chairperson Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi in chair.

The Revenue authorities briefed the meeting about proposed draft of the Balochistan Revenue Act. Dr Rubaba Buledi on the occasion directed the offices of the Balochistan Revenue and Law departments to finalize the draft by removing its flaws so that it could be presented before the legislative assembly for its approval.

Enforcement of Balochistan Revenue Act would not only resolve the long standing issues of the Balochistan people but will also enable women to get their legal and Islamic rights in inheriting property easily, she said.

This Act would also resolve the long standing disputes of the people with the revenue department, she maintained.

While expressing her displeasure over the Revenue departments' presentation, she directed the revenue officers to finalize the draft by removing its flaws and present the same before the standing committees in next meeting.

