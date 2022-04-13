Balochistan RTA digitises route permit system for rickshaws

Balochistan Transport Authority (RTA) has digitised the route permit system in Quetta to control illegal rickshaws to improve the flow of traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Transport Authority (RTA) has digitised the route permit system in Quetta to control illegal rickshaws to improve the flow of traffic.

The upgradation of the erstwhile system was made to take effective action against illegal rickshaws being run on fake permits which was strictly prohibited.

Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch has inaugurated the digitised system and initiated issuance of the computerized permit of rickshaws' running in Quetta City.

The Commissioner Quetta said that there were massive loop holes in the manual system that left the illegal rickshaw drivers at large to cause massive traffic jams, road accidents and air pollution in the cup-shaped valley of Quetta.

He added that as the city's location explained above was prone to create massive air pollution due to increased vehicular emissions almost all of them fuel based.

In the transport sector, modern changes had become inevitable in order to make it user friendly, improve the traffic system and eliminate air pollution, he said.

The computerization of rickshaws' route permit system would help RTA staff and traffic police to take effective action to increase government revenue, eliminate corruption and curb illegal rickshaws, he said.

On this occasion Secretary RTA Quetta Manzoor Ahmed Pahanwar gave a detailed briefing on the computerised system of the registration of rickshaws.

Commissioner Quetta Division said that computerising the records including RTA revenue and transferring them to the database would help in cracking down on illegal rickshaws and vehicles running on the same permit as well as facilitate transporters and the public.

He said that in the present era all government affairs and records have been digitised so that the work can be done easily and on time.

He said that effective action against illegal rickshaws has improved the traffic system as well as reduced congestion that helped resolve the problem of traffic jams to some extent.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch on the progress of work on roads expansion projects under the Chief Minister Balochistan package.

He directed to expedite the development work on the projects and ensure measures to overcome obstacles.

While all the stakeholders were taken into confidence and the projects were directed to be completed as soon as possible.