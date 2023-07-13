Open Menu

Balochistan Sands In Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren: Lango

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Longo has said that the people of Balochistan stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

The people of Balochistan pay their respects to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

As many as 22 Kashmiri youths were martyred outside the Srinagar Central Jail by the ruthless forces of India.

Home Minister Balochistan said that on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, we salute these July 13th martyrs.

He said the freedom of Occupied Kashmir is not far when our brothers and sisters of Occupied Kashmir will see the dawn of freedom.

