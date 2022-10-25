UrduPoint.com

Balochistan: Schedule Of LG Polls On Reserved Seats Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 06:45 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the polls schedule for filling up the seats reserved for women, peasants, and non-Muslims in the local government institutions of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the polls schedule for filling up the seats reserved for women, peasants, and non-Muslims in the local government institutions of Balochistan.

According to the notification, a public notice will be issued by the returning officers on Nov 1 while nomination papers can be filed with the returning officers by the candidates from Nov 7 to 9. Publication of the Names of the nominated candidates on Nov 10.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Nov 11 and 14. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be filed from Nov 15 to 17 while the appellate authorities will decide the appeals by Nov 22.

A revised list of candidates will be published on Nov 23.

The last date for the withdrawal of the candidature is Nov 24 followed by the publication of the revised list of candidates along with election symbols on the same date. Candidates will be allotted election symbols on Nov 25.

The polling on indirect seats of union councils and Urban local councils will be held on Dec 14, declaration of results on formXXII by the returning officer will be on Dec 12.

