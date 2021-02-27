UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Secretary Health Visits Corona Vaccination Center In BMC Quetta

Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:59 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Saturday visited Corona vaccination center in Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta and reviewed the arrangements measures for the second phase of vaccination which would be started in the first week of March.

On the occasion, Special Secretary Health Ghulam Farooq Marree, Medical Superintendent (MS) of BMC Hospital Dr Kamalan Gachki, Heads of Corona Virus Cell Balochistan Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan , Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Director EPI Dr. Ishaq Panezai were also present.

He visited the operating theater, ICU and gynecology department of BMC Hospital where Prof. Dr. Khan Muhammad Babar briefed the Secretary the department, provision treatment facilities and other requirements of the hospital.

The Secretary also assured the MS of the hospital to take all measures to further improve all sectors of the hospital and its operation theater for the provision of better facilities to the patients.

He also issued directives to expand the area of the labor room for increasing performance of the hospital.

