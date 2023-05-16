UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Seeks Centre's Support For Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Balochistan seeks centre's support for development

The Balochistan cabinet Tuesday urged the federal government to provide financial support to continue the development process in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan cabinet Tuesday urged the Federal government to provide financial support to continue the development process in the province.

The forum urged the federal government to release the province's share in the national finance commission (NFC) and relief package, announced by the prime minister for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the province, said a handout issued after the cabinet meeting.

The secretary finance department briefed the cabinet on the financial matters.

The provincial body decided to hold a meeting with the prime minister to draw his attention towards the issue.

The delegation led by Balochistan Chief Minister comprised leaders of the provincial parliamentary parties, provincial ministers and members of the National Assembly and the Senate from Balochistan.

The provincial government has done bridge financing of Rs5 billion for federal projects, but it halted due to paucity of funds and the provincial government had worked to restore the flood-affected areas with its own resources.

