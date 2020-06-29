Balochistan Separatists Claim Responsibility for Pakistani Stock Exchange Attack

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an outlawed separatist group in Pakistan's namesake province, on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi

Media reported earlier in the day that at least seven people were killed and seven others were injured when militants opened�indiscriminate fire at the psx building. Police killed all four attackers involved in the incident. The militants were disguised as off-duty police officials and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives, according to the police.

Together with a statement claiming responsibility, the BLA also posted on its Telegram channel a photograph of four people dressed in desert camouflage with AK-47 assault rifles in their hands.

Since 2004, the BLA separatist organization, designated as a terrorist group in Pakistan, the US and the UK, has been seeking to create an independent state of Balochistan.