Balochistan & Sindh won men and women titles in IP Throwball Championship

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan won men and Sindh got women title in the Inter-Provincial (IP) Throwball Championship at Ayub Stadium here Sunday.

Director General, Balochistan sports board, Dura Baloch was the chief guest and two teams were introduced by the Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain.

Dura Baloch, gave away the trophies, medals and certificates to players of winning and runner-up teams.

In the men final match, Balochistan defeated Sindh by 2-1 ( 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19).

In the final match of women event.

Sindh beat Punjab by 2-0 (25-23 and 25-16).

Six teams from all over the country are taking part in the Championship, including Punjab, Sindh,Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary General, Maqbool Arain, Vice President, Jafar Ali, Executive Member, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Ms Akhtar Khan, Secretary, Punjab Throwball Association, Rana Sajjad Akbar,Secretary KPK Throwball AssociationArshad Hussain, Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Association, Zaheer Abbas, Secretary, Islamabad Moinuddin, Secretary,BTA, Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.