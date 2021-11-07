UrduPoint.com

Balochistan & Sindh Won Men And Women Titles In IP Throwball Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Balochistan & Sindh won men and women titles in IP Throwball Championship

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan won men and Sindh got women title in the Inter-Provincial (IP) Throwball Championship at Ayub Stadium here Sunday.

Director General, Balochistan sports board, Dura Baloch was the chief guest and two teams were introduced by the Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain.

Dura Baloch, gave away the trophies, medals and certificates to players of winning and runner-up teams.

In the men final match, Balochistan defeated Sindh by 2-1 ( 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19).

In the final match of women event.

Sindh beat Punjab by 2-0 (25-23 and 25-16).

Six teams from all over the country are taking part in the Championship, including Punjab, Sindh,Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary General, Maqbool Arain, Vice President, Jafar Ali, Executive Member, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Ms Akhtar Khan, Secretary, Punjab Throwball Association, Rana Sajjad Akbar,Secretary KPK Throwball AssociationArshad Hussain, Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Association, Zaheer Abbas, Secretary, Islamabad Moinuddin, Secretary,BTA, Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Women Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

3 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.