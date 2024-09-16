Balochistan Speaker, Ministers Condole On Dimes Of Domki
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Speaker along with Deputy Speaker, ministers and advisers expressed sorrow on sad demise of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Chaker Khan Domki on Monday.
Balcochistan Speaker Captain (R ) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, ministers including Finance Shoaib Nosherwani, Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Communication and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Advisers including Mir Hassan Zehri, Rubaba Buledi, Member of Provincial Assembly (MAP) Shehnaz Umrani and spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind expressed their deep sorrow on death of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Domki in their separate condolences messages issued here.
They said that with the death of Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki, Balochistan lost a tribal chief and a sincere politician saying that said that the late Sardar Sarfraz Domki always strived for the development of the country and the province.
They said that people of Balochistan would always remember his positive political, social services and efforts for fraternal relations among tribes and political affairs in the province would never be filled.
The ministers said that in this time of sorrow and grief, they are an equal partner with the bereaved family and Domki tribe.
They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police sweep Wah Cantt in major operation29 seconds ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers32 seconds ago
-
Mirpurkhas undertakes cleaning, road repair after rains11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Faizan Madina Center for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi preparations11 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Khanewal20 minutes ago
-
HEC appoints BZU's Dr Dilshad as NCTE member20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness20 minutes ago
-
Major operation conducted to end encroachment21 minutes ago
-
DC holds Revenue Darbar at New Peshawar30 minutes ago
-
Rehmatul Lil Alamin & Khatamun Nabbiyyin conference held at Nawabsh30 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat promises to address water, electricity issues30 minutes ago
-
Minister attends swearing-in of Daska Press Club30 minutes ago