Balochistan Speaker, ministers condole on dimes of Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Speaker along with Deputy Speaker, ministers and advisers expressed sorrow on sad demise of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Chaker Khan Domki on Monday.

Balcochistan Speaker Captain (R ) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, ministers including Finance Shoaib Nosherwani, Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Communication and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Advisers including Mir Hassan Zehri, Rubaba Buledi, Member of Provincial Assembly (MAP) Shehnaz Umrani and spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind expressed their deep sorrow on death of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Domki in their separate condolences messages issued here.

They said that with the death of Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki, Balochistan lost a tribal chief and a sincere politician saying that said that the late Sardar Sarfraz Domki always strived for the development of the country and the province.

They said that people of Balochistan would always remember his positive political, social services and efforts for fraternal relations among tribes and political affairs in the province would never be filled.

The ministers said that in this time of sorrow and grief, they are an equal partner with the bereaved family and Domki tribe.

They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.