Balochistan spokesperson hails Pakistan team victory against Afghanistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday hailed Pakistan team victory against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022.

While congratulating the national cricket team on the victory of Pakistan against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, she said that the Pakistan cricket team had proved its flair.

"Pakistani team presented a very good game and it is hoped that the team will continue its winning streak and win the Asia Cup." "The entire nation is proud of the talented players of its team," she maintained.