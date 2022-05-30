Balochistan spokesperson lauds over 60 pc turnout in LG polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday termed over 60 percent turnout observed in Balochistan local government elections, held on May 29 as excellent.

Talking to Pakistan Television, Farah appreciated the efforts of the provincial government on holding free, fair and impartial local government election in peaceful atmosphere.

She said, the government had launched awareness campaign at various platforms to educate the youth regarding the benefits of local government system.

Spokesperson said the Balochistan government under the vision of CM Abdul Quddus Bienjo determined to transfer the power into gross root level and engage the local people in the development of the province and country.

She said the local body government would be conferred all constitutional powers.