UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Spokesperson Lauds Over 60 Pc Turnout In LG Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Balochistan spokesperson lauds over 60 pc turnout in LG polls

Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday termed over 60 percent turnout observed in Balochistan local government elections, held on May 29 as excellent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday termed over 60 percent turnout observed in Balochistan local government elections, held on May 29 as excellent.

Talking to Pakistan Television, Farah appreciated the efforts of the provincial government on holding free, fair and impartial local government election in peaceful atmosphere.

She said, the government had launched awareness campaign at various platforms to educate the youth regarding the benefits of local government system.

Spokesperson said the Balochistan government under the vision of CM Abdul Quddus Bienjo determined to transfer the power into gross root level and engage the local people in the development of the province and country.

She said the local body government would be conferred all constitutional powers.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Farah May All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra ..

Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra

13 seconds ago
 President grieved over demise of Adnan Aurangzeb

President grieved over demise of Adnan Aurangzeb

15 seconds ago
 Brawl erupts between police, Rawalpindi Institute ..

Brawl erupts between police, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology management

16 seconds ago
 PTI members not willing to resign: Mian Javed

PTI members not willing to resign: Mian Javed

18 seconds ago
 Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Re ..

Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Red Zone area: Law Minister

1 hour ago
 FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.