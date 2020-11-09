Balochistan stall attracts visitors in large number at Lok Mela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan pavilion in the Lok Mela is attracting residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to its unique display of traditional stuff

Visitors at Lok Mela termed Balochi pavilion a mini balochistan as it presents its culture in a way that one can easily imagine the lifestyle of people living in the province.��������������������������� The organizers of Lok Mela allocated space to all the provinces for showcasing their indigenous folk heritage in a creative and interactive manner.

The Balochi pavilion set up by the Balochistan Culture Department in collaboration with Lok Virsa catches the visitors' eye with presentation of richness of Balochi culture, arts, crafts, music, rituals, traditions and folk entertainment.

Balochi folk singer Jhangi Khan is seen attracting large crowd within the pavilion with his melodious and unique style of singing. In recognition of his talent, he was selected for "Rasm-e-Dastarbandi" during the Mela.

Commenting on the festival, a visitor Rashid Ameer said "one can see here the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of Shakarparian hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the Federal capital".

Another visitor Noreen termed the event as a symbol of federation's recognition and patronage of our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.

Mela affords a much needed economic opportunity to poor and under-privileged craftspeople to sell their products created over a period of one year directly to public without exploitation by market forces.

This is the core objective of the festival held during covid period in line with the vision of the present government.

Lok Mela will continue with all its colours amid covid SOPs till Sunday, November 15th at Lok Virsa complex, Shakarparian.