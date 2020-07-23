UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Starts Clean Drinking Water Providing Schemes To Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:16 PM

Balochistan government has started various schemes to provide clean drinking water to fast developing port city of Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has started various schemes to provide clean drinking water to fast developing port city of Gwadar.

The first phase of water supply projects has already been completed from out of a total of three phases, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Thursday.

Work is underway on the plans to supply water from various sources to Gwadar city,in collaboration with Public Health Engineering Department, he added.

He said the construction of desalination plant at the Gwadar port in its final stages and 80 per cent of the construction work has been completed.

"The plants would be functional in the next two to three months to desalinate the sea water. With the establishment of the desalination plant, the Gwadar city would get 1.5 million gallons of clean drinking water on daily basis", he added.

"The chief minister has directed the authorities to prepare the Master Plan of water supply to Gwadar city in the view of its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

He directed to plan the water policy for population of new and old town of Gwadar to ensure clean drinking water to every residents of the city", the official told.

