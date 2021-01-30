Balochistan starts Hunarmand programme in 13 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has started 'Hunarmand' programme in 13 districts to impart technical and vocational training to the youth of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the government was taking steps to expand the 'Hunarmand' programme across the province on modern lines to fulfill the current day's requirements.

He said the government had setting up vocational institutes in the province to provide technical skilled to the youth for getting better jobs opportunities.

The people having technical educational qualification have more opportunities to secure good jobs under this initiative across the province", he said.

He said the government had planned to train youth in industrial sector and also launched 'Youth Internship programme' for senior university students, adding, the training would help the youth to acquire space in the current environment and enhance their skills.

He said that technically trained youth of Balochistan would be given priority in filling vacant positions in various public and private concerns.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," said and stressed to strengthen the basic structure of technical centers that would play role for the sustainability and development of the province.

The youth would be imparting professional and practical skills required by the tourism sector, he added.