Balochistan students visit NCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising students and teachers of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, on Sunday visited the National College of Arts (NCA).

NCA Additional Registrar Muhammad Shahzad Tanveer briefed the delegation about the college achievements and took them to various departments.

While talking to the delegation, Muhammad Shahzad said that like other educational institutes of the country, a large number of students from Balochistan were also studying at the NCA.

The delegate members said that they feel proud to visit such historical and creative institute and they also thanked NCA Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri for giving permission for the visit.