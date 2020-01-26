UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Students Visit NCA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Balochistan students visit NCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising students and teachers of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, on Sunday visited the National College of Arts (NCA).

NCA Additional Registrar Muhammad Shahzad Tanveer briefed the delegation about the college achievements and took them to various departments.

While talking to the delegation, Muhammad Shahzad said that like other educational institutes of the country, a large number of students from Balochistan were also studying at the NCA.

The delegate members said that they feel proud to visit such historical and creative institute and they also thanked NCA Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri for giving permission for the visit.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Visit Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

54 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.