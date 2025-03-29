Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

(@Abdulla99267510)

BNP-Mengal being led by Akhtar Mengal continues to protest for their demands in

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) A suicide bomber detonated himself near the protest site of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) at Lak Pass, Quetta, on Saturday.

The Levies sources claimed that there were no casualties in the blast which occurred at some distance from the ongoing BNP protest.

They confirmed that BNP leadership and workers remained unharmed in the explosion.

The security officials stated that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site, while law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

The protestors, however, are determined to continue their protests for their demands.

The protestors wanted the state authorities to release the leadership and workes of Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) from the jails.

Some other reports suggested that the suicide bomber wanted to reach the main stage of the protest where Sardar Akhtar Mengal was present. However, the security of Sardar Akhtar Mengal spotted a man who was heading towards the stage and asked him to stop. On it, the bomber ran away from, and meanwhile, he detonated himself.