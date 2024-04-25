Open Menu

Balochistan Suitable Region For Int’l Investment, Govt To Provide All Facilities Under One-window Operation: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan suitable region for int’l investment, govt to provide all facilities under one-window operation: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said the province was a suitable region for international investment and the provincial government would provide all facilities under one roof to domestic and international investors through one-window operation.

He made the remarks during a call on paid by Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to him where both the sides discussed the projects of UNDP in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the Balochistan government and the United Nations Development Programme agreed on cooperation in various fields.

Sarfraz Bugti said that Balochistan was facing challenges of climate change.

He added that due to abnormal rains, crops and houses were facing massive damage.

Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that Balochistan government had been taking serious efforts on the formation of climate change policy.

He said that work was in progress on alternative sources of energy to meet the needs of electrical energy.

Assistant Secretary General, UNDP, Kanni Wignaraja said that under the UNDP, a district development plan had been created for 20 districts of Pakistan including 10 districts of Balochistan.

She said UNDP would cooperate with the Balochistan government in the fields of climate change, education and health sector.

She said UNDP was assisting the Balochistan government on rehabilitation of flood-affected people, alternative energy, rules of law and SDGs.

