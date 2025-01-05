'Balochistan Summit To Boost Investment, Industrial Growth'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee on food, Shahid Imran, said that the forthcoming 2-day "Balochistan Summit" will yield positive impact and attracting foreign and local investors in diversified industries and sectors.
Speaking to a delegation of traders led by Chaudhary Zahid Iqbal Arain from Vehari, here on Sunday, Shahid Imran emphasized that with the judicious policies and collaborative initiatives, Balochistan has the potential to become a hub for international trade and economic growth, benefiting the entire country.
Shahid Imran highlighted Balochistan's abundant natural resources and strategic location, which offer immense opportunities for business, investment, and industrialization on a global scale. He stressed that the province requires special attention to unlock its economic potential and foster sustainable growth. He noted that the collaborative efforts of Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of FPCCI, and the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) will be crucial in driving this transformation.
The focus, he said, will be on promoting joint ventures and international partnerships to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage technology transfer. He emphasized that the two-day summit, scheduled for January 27, will provide an important platform for investor networking and position Balochistan as a lucrative destination for global enterprises.
He further pointed out that Balochistan offers significant opportunities in sectors such as mining, energy, fisheries, agriculture, and tourism. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further bolstered the province’s strategic importance as a trade and connectivity gateway. He called for a business-friendly environment, addressing infrastructure gaps, enhancing security, and streamlining regulatory frameworks to fully capitalize on these opportunities.
He underscored that industrialization efforts should focus on value-added industries, which will create jobs, benefit local communities, and ensure inclusive development.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iftikhar Malik pledges support for Uraan Pakistan economic roadmap2 minutes ago
-
FTO resolved 95.6pc complaints in 2024: Coordinator2 minutes ago
-
'Balochistan Summit to boost investment, industrial growth'2 minutes ago
-
Five children die due to alleged suffocation in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
EPA confiscates 137 kg banned polythene bags12 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five siblings in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi honors Bhutto's role in strengthening Pakistan's independence, democracy12 minutes ago
-
PFC board approves plan 2025 to expand global market reach13 minutes ago
-
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends vehicle tax deadline by 15 days22 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items22 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items22 minutes ago