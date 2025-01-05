Open Menu

'Balochistan Summit To Boost Investment, Industrial Growth'

Published January 05, 2025

'Balochistan Summit to boost investment, industrial growth'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee on food, Shahid Imran, said that the forthcoming 2-day "Balochistan Summit" will yield positive impact and attracting foreign and local investors in diversified industries and sectors.

Speaking to a delegation of traders led by Chaudhary Zahid Iqbal Arain from Vehari, here on Sunday, Shahid Imran emphasized that with the judicious policies and collaborative initiatives, Balochistan has the potential to become a hub for international trade and economic growth, benefiting the entire country.

Shahid Imran highlighted Balochistan's abundant natural resources and strategic location, which offer immense opportunities for business, investment, and industrialization on a global scale. He stressed that the province requires special attention to unlock its economic potential and foster sustainable growth. He noted that the collaborative efforts of Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of FPCCI, and the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) will be crucial in driving this transformation.

The focus, he said, will be on promoting joint ventures and international partnerships to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage technology transfer. He emphasized that the two-day summit, scheduled for January 27, will provide an important platform for investor networking and position Balochistan as a lucrative destination for global enterprises.

He further pointed out that Balochistan offers significant opportunities in sectors such as mining, energy, fisheries, agriculture, and tourism. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further bolstered the province’s strategic importance as a trade and connectivity gateway. He called for a business-friendly environment, addressing infrastructure gaps, enhancing security, and streamlining regulatory frameworks to fully capitalize on these opportunities.

He underscored that industrialization efforts should focus on value-added industries, which will create jobs, benefit local communities, and ensure inclusive development.

