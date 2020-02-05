UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Support Kashmiris For Their Right To Self-determination: Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Balochistan support Kashmiris for their right to self-determination: Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday said the people of Balochistan fully support their Kashmiri brethren struggling for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday said the people of Balochistan fully support their Kashmiri brethren struggling for their right to self-determination.

Addressing a special ceremony at Scouts Headquarters in Quetta, he said the constant brutal and inhuman acts being carried out by the Indian leadership and its occupant forces against the innocent and armless Kashmiris had exposed their real face before the entire world, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the Modi regime for continuing human rights violations and suppressing the voice of Kashmiri freedom fighters.

