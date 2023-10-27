Open Menu

Balochistan Supports Kashimiris' Struggles For Right To Self-determination: Ali Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said the people and the government of Balochistan fully support the just struggle of the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for getting their fundamental rights and the right to self-determination.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, he said we will continue to raise our voice against Indian state oppression at every forum till the independence of IIOJK.

The chief minister expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned Indian atrocities. On October 27, 1947, India illegally occupied Kashmir and established its monopoly, he said and added, from October 27, 1947 till today, Kashmiris have been subjected to the worst state terrorism in seven decades.

“Kashmiris did not surrender to atrocities but stood firm in front of Indian forces and their sacrifices will not go in vain”, he expressed.

Ali Mardan said that it was a crude illusion of India that it would be able to stop the 74 year long freedom struggle of Kashmiri Mujahideen by calling it terrorism.

He added that the moral, diplomatic and political support of the Kashmiri people would continue till the independence of IIOJK.

The Balochistan government strongly condemns the violence against Kashmiri people, Ali Mardan said.

“The peaceful movement of freedom of the oppressed Kashmiris is an eternal struggle for the attainment of human rights which cannot be suppressed under any circumstances”, he added.

The chief minister urged the world powers to play their positive role to make this movement of freedom of the Kashmiri people a success.

