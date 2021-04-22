UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Surfaces 123 More Positive Cases For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Balochistan surfaces 123 more positive cases for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :About 123 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21365 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 706869 people were screened for the virus till April 22 out of which 123 more were reported positive.

As many as 20035 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 227 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

11 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

7 minutes ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Says Borrell's Words on Moscow-Prague Row C ..

7 minutes ago

Pliskova fights back to set up clash with Barty in ..

7 minutes ago

Germany Says Wants Good Relations With Russia, Doe ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.