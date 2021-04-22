Balochistan surfaces 123 more positive cases for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :About 123 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21365 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 706869 people were screened for the virus till April 22 out of which 123 more were reported positive.

As many as 20035 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 227 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.