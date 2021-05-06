UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Surfaces 124 More Positive For Coronavirus

Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Balochistan surfaces 124 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :About 124 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22900 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 734809 people were screened for the virus till May 5 out of which 124 more were reported positive.

As many as 21266 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 240 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

