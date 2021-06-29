UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Surfaces 19 More Positive For Corona

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Balochistan surfaces 19 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :About 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27083 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 860715 people were screened for the virus till June 28 out of which 19 more were reported positive.

As many as 25979 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 307 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

