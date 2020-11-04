UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Surfaces 26 More Corona Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Balochistan surfaces 26 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16026 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 338688 people were screened for the virus till November 04, out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 15633 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 152 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

