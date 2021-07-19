UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Surfaces 26 More Positive For Corona

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 28763 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 917596 people were screened for the virus till July 18 out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 27261 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 319 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

